Six Kansas Youth Recognized for their "If I Were Mayor" Essays

Read more: The Gardner News and The Spring Hill New Era

Harley Pruetting was recently named overall winner of "If I were mayor" essay contest. Pictured are: Darrell Wait, Pioneer Ridge Middle School teacher, Kim Thomas, president of the League of Kansas Municipalities, Harley Pruetting , and Erik Sartorius, executive director of the League of Kansas Municipalities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gardner News and The Spring Hill New Era.