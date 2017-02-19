Sheriff, mother investigated for possible voter fraud
The Douglas County sheriff is being investigated for helping his mother obtain a ballot to vote even though she may live in another county, but his actions may not violate Kansas law. The Kansas Secretary of State's office is looking into Sheriff Ken McGovern's actions, but this might be allowed under the state's broad definition of residency, The Lawrence Journal-World reported .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Feb 11
|Cynic
|2
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|Feb 4
|Adrian lawton
|25
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Jan 28
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
|Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ...
|Jan 28
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec '16
|Jmbagg
|41
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC