"Scandal" Recap: "The Belt"

A man with a felony record in South Carolina purchased a gun from an undercover FBI agent with the intention of carrying out an attack in "the spi... -- The Russian spy ship Viktor Leonov is no longer off the coast of Connecticut, but has moved southward to a position northeast of Norfolk, Virginia.The vessel... A new program is now available for producers in Furnas, Red Willow and Hitchcock counties to receive assistance for planting cover crops to enhance soil health and wildlife ha... Lincoln - Jessica Shepard notched her 12th double-double of the year with a season-high 28 points to go along with 10 rebounds, but No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.