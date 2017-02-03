Sanders to speak at Kansas Democratic Party event in Topeka
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, whose grassroots 2016 run for the presidency energized millions of liberal and millennial voters, is scheduled to speak at the Kansas Democratic Party's Washington Days convention in Topeka in late February, according to sources within the party. An official announcement is expected as early as Monday, according to a high-ranking party official with knowledge of the discussions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|Sat
|Adrian lawton
|25
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Jan 28
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
|Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ...
|Jan 28
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec '16
|Jmbagg
|41
|looking for a place to rent off the grid
|Dec '16
|sue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC