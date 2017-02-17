Rural schools leading way in teaching Kansas kids to read
Chase Combs, an enthusiastic third grader, is from the rural town of Langdon. He loves going to his school, Fairfield Elementary, and seeing his friends and teachers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Feb 11
|Cynic
|2
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|Feb 4
|Adrian lawton
|25
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Jan 28
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
|Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ...
|Jan 28
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec '16
|Jmbagg
|41
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC