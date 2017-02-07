Prisons' requests for extra funding not in gov's budget
The Kansas Department of Corrections asked for $131,000 for four vehicles and $115,000 for information technology for the Hutchinson Correctional Facility in the coming fiscal year, and $289,702 for expansion of the south unit visiting room at HCF in the following year.
