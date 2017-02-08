Plan would cut Kansas prison's staffing more than 40 percent

Kansas Corrections Secretary Joe Norwood discusses a proposal to build a new prison in Lansing during a meeting of a Kansas House Appropriations subcommittee, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The department wants to replace its oldest and largest prison in Lansing and is pushing to have a private company build a new facility and lease it to the state less Kansas Corrections Secretary Joe Norwood discusses a proposal to build a new prison in Lansing during a meeting of a Kansas House Appropriations subcommittee, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Statehouse in ... more TOPEKA, Kan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.