Place Names: Rossland, Part 1

According to Dorothy Kennedy and Randy Bouchard in First Nations' Ethnography and Ethnohistory in British Columbia's Lower Kootenay/Columbia Hydropower Region , ethnographer James Teit identified kEluwi'sst as "an important temporary camp" but gave no translation. Kennedy and Bouchard, however, believed he was transcribing the Okangan-Colville term k'lwist , meaning "up in the hills."

