Pauline South teacher honored as a 2017 Kansas Master Teacher
Brandy Lane, a sixth-grade teacher at Pauline South Intermediate School since 2009, has been named one of seven 2017 Kansas Master Teachers. Emporia State University established the Kansas Master Teacher awards in 1954.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hiawatha High adds baseball team
|19 hr
|Tom
|1
|Kansas B Ball
|Mon
|Big d
|1
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Feb 11
|Cynic
|2
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|Feb 4
|Adrian lawton
|25
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
|Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ...
|Jan '17
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC