O'Neal proposal: Assign Ed Department...

O'Neal proposal: Assign Ed Department to give out school aid

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Hays Daily News

Former Kansas Speaker of the House Mike O'Neal suggested Monday the Legislature determine an amount to give K-12 schools and charge the Kansas Department of Education with the job of allocating it to 286 school districts. TOPEKA - Former Kansas Speaker of the House Mike O'Neal suggested Monday the Legislature determine an amount to give K-12 schools and charge the Kansas Department of Education with the job of allocating it to 286 school districts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11) Feb 4 Adrian lawton 25
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Jan 28 bluestreak returns 20,094
News Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ... Jan 28 Please Hug If Lea... 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan 26 give a gift and pay 3
News Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa... Dec '16 kuda 2
Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10) Dec '16 Jmbagg 41
looking for a place to rent off the grid Dec '16 sue 1
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,410 • Total comments across all topics: 278,652,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC