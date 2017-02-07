O'Neal proposal: Assign Ed Department to give out school aid

Former Kansas Speaker of the House Mike O'Neal suggested Monday the Legislature determine an amount to give K-12 schools and charge the Kansas Department of Education with the job of allocating it to 286 school districts. TOPEKA - Former Kansas Speaker of the House Mike O'Neal suggested Monday the Legislature determine an amount to give K-12 schools and charge the Kansas Department of Education with the job of allocating it to 286 school districts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.