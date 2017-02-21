Navy veteran arrested in fatal triple shooting in Kansas

'Get out of my country!' White Navy veteran 'shoots dead Indian immigrant Garmin engineer and wounds two others while yelling racial slurs' A third man, Ian Grillot, was also shot when he tried to stop the gunman at Austin's Bar and Grille in Olathe, Kansas, Wednesday night Purinton was arrested in Missouri after telling a bartender that he had shot two 'Middle Eastern' men and needed a place to hide Veteran arrested: Navy veteran Adam Purinton, 51, is accused of shooting dead an Indian engineer, whom he alleged mistook for a Middle Eastern person, and injuring two other people at a bar in Olathe, Kansas A US Navy veteran has been arrested in connection to a fatal triple shooting in a crowded Kansas sports bar after telling an employee at another drinking establishment that he had killed two 'Middle Eastern' men and needed a place to hide.

