Navy veteran arrested in fatal triple shooting in Kansas
'Get out of my country!' White Navy veteran 'shoots dead Indian immigrant Garmin engineer and wounds two others while yelling racial slurs' A third man, Ian Grillot, was also shot when he tried to stop the gunman at Austin's Bar and Grille in Olathe, Kansas, Wednesday night Purinton was arrested in Missouri after telling a bartender that he had shot two 'Middle Eastern' men and needed a place to hide Veteran arrested: Navy veteran Adam Purinton, 51, is accused of shooting dead an Indian engineer, whom he alleged mistook for a Middle Eastern person, and injuring two other people at a bar in Olathe, Kansas A US Navy veteran has been arrested in connection to a fatal triple shooting in a crowded Kansas sports bar after telling an employee at another drinking establishment that he had killed two 'Middle Eastern' men and needed a place to hide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Feb 11
|Cynic
|2
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|Feb 4
|Adrian lawton
|25
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Jan 28
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
|Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ...
|Jan 28
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec '16
|Jmbagg
|41
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC