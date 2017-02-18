Muslim groups in Kansas solidarity

People from three religions share a candle at a vigil for Srinivas Kuchibhotla on Sunday in Olathe in Kansas. New Delhi, Feb. 27: Muslim human rights advocacy groups in America have provided some of the loudest support for the calls from Srinivas Kuchibhotla's wife and friends to call the attack on the slain Indian avionics engineer a hate crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.