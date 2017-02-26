Mentally ill woman shot dead by Indian BSF near Sialkot

Protests erupted in a Pakistani village along the border with India after Indian border forces shot dead a mentally-ill woman who had crossed over, the media reported. After bringing to light this unprovoked aggression in all worldwide forums, without any change in the situation, the government has made a decision to build at least 50 bunkers for civilians along the shared boundary in Punjab to provide protection during cross-border firing incidents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.