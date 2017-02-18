Man who tried to stop Kansas shooting says he was 'more than happy' to risk his life to save others
A Kansas man who's been called a hero for trying to stop a deadly shooting last week said he was "happy" to risk his life to save others and that ... -- The father of William "Ryan" Owens, a U.S. Navy SEAL who died in a military raid in Yemen last month, is demanding answers from the Trump administration. In an... Warmer weather has made farmers anxious to start field work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kansas B Ball
|9 min
|Big d
|1
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Feb 11
|Cynic
|2
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|Feb 4
|Adrian lawton
|25
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Jan 28
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
|Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ...
|Jan 28
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC