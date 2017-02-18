Man who tried to stop Kansas shooting...

Man who tried to stop Kansas shooting says he was 'more than happy' to risk his life to save others

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

A Kansas man who's been called a hero for trying to stop a deadly shooting last week said he was "happy" to risk his life to save others and that ... -- The father of William "Ryan" Owens, a U.S. Navy SEAL who died in a military raid in Yemen last month, is demanding answers from the Trump administration. In an... Warmer weather has made farmers anxious to start field work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kansas B Ball 9 min Big d 1
News Mistrial declared in Norton murder case Feb 11 Cynic 2
News No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11) Feb 4 Adrian lawton 25
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Jan 28 bluestreak returns 20,094
News Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ... Jan 28 Please Hug If Lea... 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan '17 give a gift and pay 3
News Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa... Dec '16 kuda 2
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Space Station
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,197,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC