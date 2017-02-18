LGBT advocate: Kansas transgender bat...

LGBT advocate: Kansas transgender bathroom bills unlikely to get traction this year

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hays Daily News

Tom Witt, executive director of Equality Kansas, addresses a crowd in front of the south steps of the Statehouse on Saturday afternoon where hundreds gathered to protest. Tom Witt, executive director of Equality Kansas, addresses a crowd in front of the south steps of the Statehouse on Saturday afternoon where hundreds gathered to protest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hiawatha High adds baseball team 1 hr Tom 1
Kansas B Ball 11 hr Big d 1
News Mistrial declared in Norton murder case Feb 11 Cynic 2
News No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11) Feb 4 Adrian lawton 25
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Jan '17 bluestreak returns 20,094
News Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ... Jan '17 Please Hug If Lea... 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan '17 give a gift and pay 3
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,975 • Total comments across all topics: 279,209,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC