KU, KUMC students to present work at Kansas Undergraduate Research Day at the Capitol
Undergraduate researchers from the University of Kansas and KU Medical Center will present their research projects Wednesday, Feb. 15, as part of Kansas Undergraduate Research Day at the Capitol. KU and Medical Center undergraduates will join their peers from other Kansas Board of Regents public four-year universities in Topeka from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the first-floor rotunda of the Capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Kansas.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Sat
|Cynic
|2
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|Feb 4
|Adrian lawton
|25
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Jan 28
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
|Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ...
|Jan 28
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec '16
|Jmbagg
|41
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC