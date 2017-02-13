Kobach points to Kansas in defending ...

Kobach points to Kansas in defending Trump's unsupported voter fraud claims

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

On CNN on Monday, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach sparred with anchor Kate Bolduan over Trump's claim of voter fraud in New Hampshire. Kris Kobach's willingness to defend President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated assertions of widespread voter fraud has raised the Kansas secretary of state's profile, but is also drawing attention to Kansas itself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mistrial declared in Norton murder case Sat Cynic 2
News No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11) Feb 4 Adrian lawton 25
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Jan 28 bluestreak returns 20,094
News Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ... Jan 28 Please Hug If Lea... 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan 26 give a gift and pay 3
News Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa... Dec '16 kuda 2
Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10) Dec '16 Jmbagg 41
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,501 • Total comments across all topics: 278,835,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC