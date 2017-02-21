Kansasa infamous goat gland doctor may be subject of Hollywood movie
During the 1920s and 1930s, one of the most famous Kansans was John Romulus Brinkley, radio station owner and self-proclaimed doctor who performed goat gland - testicle - implants into men, saying it could cure them of impotence, flatulence and dementia. Robert Downey Jr. is set to make a movie about the huckster doctor.
