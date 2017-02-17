Kansas vet surprised with electric wheelchair on birthday
Jim Simpson sat down in the motorized wheelchair with an American flag sticker on the back and wiggled his body a bit. The Kansas City Star reports Simpson's family had brought him to the KC Remodel + Garden Show for the second day in a row last Saturday just so he could try out a motorized chair they knew he so badly needed.
