Kansas Senate prepares for floor debate on Democrats' tax plan
The Kansas Senate geared up for a fiery tax policy debate today on a proposal endorsed by Democrats that would retroactively repeal an income tax exemption held by 330,000 business owners and raise individual income tax rates to close an immediate budget shortfall of more than $300 million.
