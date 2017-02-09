Kansas Senate - pay-go' rule may prove tricky in budget and tax debate

A Senate rule might prevent lawmakers from easily undoing proposed cuts to education during today's debate that will center on the state's budget shortfall and tax policy, though GOP senators discussed whether the rule can be temporarily suspended. TOPEKA - A Senate rule might prevent lawmakers from easily undoing proposed cuts to education during today's debate that will center on the state's budget shortfall and tax policy, though GOP senators discussed whether the rule can be temporarily suspended.

