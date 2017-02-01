Kansas Senate panel rejects bill to k...

Kansas Senate panel rejects bill to keep guns off campuses

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A bill to permanently exempt public colleges and medical centers from a requirement to allow concealed guns on their premises was rejected by a Kansas Senate committee on Tuesday. "We are disappointed that they sided with the extremist gun lobby instead of the students, faculty and concerned parents who testified just days ago," said Jo Ella Hoye, the spokeswoman for the Kansas chapter of Moms Demand Action, a group that pushes for stricter gun laws.

Chicago, IL

