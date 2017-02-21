Kansas Senate endorse mandate to record police interrogations
The Senate voted to advance legislation on Tuesday requiring the recording of suspects interrogated by Kansas law enforcement officers in murder and felony sex offense cases and to ban cellular telephone use in school and road construction zones. In terms of electronic recording of interviews by police in the most serious cases, Senate Bill 92 would recommend video recording but only require audio recording of interrogations by July 1, 2018.
