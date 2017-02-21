Kansas man accused in bomb plot feared social collapse

A man accused of plotting to attack Somali refugees in western Kansas believed then-President Barack Obama would declare martial law and not recognize the validity of the election if Donald Trump won - forcing militias to step in, his lawyer said Friday. The defense claim of a "self-defensive posture" surfaced during a detention hearing for Patrick Stein, a farmer described by prosecutors as the leader of a militia group called "The Crusaders."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.