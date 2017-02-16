Kansas lawmakers urged to require men...

Kansas lawmakers urged to require meningitis vaccine in older schoolchildren

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

The Kansas Academy of Family Physicians said in its testimony that students are at a higher risk of contracting meningitis because of shared spaces where they may come into contact with the bacteria. Medical professionals, in an effort to raise vaccination rates in the state, testified Thursday in support of a bill to require children 11 and older to receive a meningitis vaccine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mistrial declared in Norton murder case Feb 11 Cynic 2
News No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11) Feb 4 Adrian lawton 25
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Jan 28 bluestreak returns 20,094
News Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ... Jan 28 Please Hug If Lea... 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan 26 give a gift and pay 3
News Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa... Dec '16 kuda 2
Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10) Dec '16 Jmbagg 41
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,363 • Total comments across all topics: 278,949,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC