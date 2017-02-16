Kansas lawmakers urged to require meningitis vaccine in older schoolchildren
The Kansas Academy of Family Physicians said in its testimony that students are at a higher risk of contracting meningitis because of shared spaces where they may come into contact with the bacteria. Medical professionals, in an effort to raise vaccination rates in the state, testified Thursday in support of a bill to require children 11 and older to receive a meningitis vaccine.
