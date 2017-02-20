Kansas House panel not ready to turn key on bill closing parole hearings
A House committee chairman shelved a bill Monday banning the public from state parole board hearings to see if a compromise could be found that maintained government transparency while improving protection of crime victims and surviving family members. The legislation was developed by the Kansas Department of Corrections to move away from Prisoner Review Board hearings in which people who supported release of an offender and those opposing the release attended the same open meeting.
