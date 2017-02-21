Kansas House overrides Brownback tax veto
By one vote above the minimum, the Kansas House overrode Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of a plan to increase income taxes. House Tax Chairman Rep. Steve Johnson, R-Assaria, asked the House to override the veto of a bill that would roll back key parts of Gov. Sam Brownback's 2012 income tax cuts, raising rates for many taxpayers, restoring a third tax bracket and ending a tax exem ption for roughly 330,000 business owners.
