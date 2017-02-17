Kansas House forwards two deficit-reduction bills to Senate

The House voted to adopt a pair of budget bills on a rare Friday work session that feature stop-gap maneuvers proposed by Gov. Sam Brownback to freeze the state's contribution rate to the pension system and raid a $300 million state-managed investment fund. The House voted to adopt a pair of budget bills on a rare Friday work session that feature stop-gap maneuvers proposed by Gov. Sam Brownback to freeze the state's contribution rate to the pension system and raid a $300 million state-managed investment fund.

