Kansas House committee kills Medicaid expansion proposal in 9-8 vote
The House Health and Human Services Committee effectively killed a bill expanding Medicaid on Monday. Lawmakers effectively killed a bill expanding Medicaid on Monday, crushing proponents who had hoped the new, more moderate Legislature could advance their cause after years of stymied efforts at the hands of conservative Republicans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Feb 11
|Cynic
|2
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|Feb 4
|Adrian lawton
|25
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Jan 28
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
|Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ...
|Jan 28
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec '16
|Jmbagg
|41
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC