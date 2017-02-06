Kansas House committee approves vaccinations measure
The House Health and Human Services Committee has approved legislation that would require physicians to report vaccinations to an online database after several health providers testified in support. Supporters aid the bill, House Bill 2121, will improve patient healthcare, help providers track patient history and provide schools and the state with an accurate picture of vaccinations across Kansas populations.
