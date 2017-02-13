Kansas grocery stores lobby for right to sell wine, beer
A coalition of Kansas grocery stores and a lone Kansas consumer Monday shared with a House committee reasons for breaking free of a state law limiting certain businesses to selling 3.2 percent beer and moving them into the more lucrative market of wine and full-strength beer sales. The bill is more limiting than previous retail reform legislation because it would only add sales of wine and beer in grocery and convenience stores.
