Kansas GOPers Pick Establishment Candidate for Pompeo Seat
GOP insiders in Kansas' 4th District selected state Treasurer Ron Estes to be the GOP nominee to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Mike Pompeo, above. Ahead of the first special election of Donald Trump's presidency, a small group of Kansas Republicans has effectively handpicked an establishment-backed GOPer as the next congressman from the Wichita-based 4th District.
