Kansas gets commitments from Landry-Walker's Devonta 'Whop' Jason, Corione Harris
First the Jayhawks got a commitment from Hahnville athlete Anthony "Pooka" Williams and now they've picked up pledges from a Landry-Walker duo. Charging Buccaneers wide receiver Devonta "Whop" Jason and defensive back Corione Harris committed to the Jayhawks Saturday while visiting for junior day, they announced on Twitter.
