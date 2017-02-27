Kansas City shooting hero: Trump should address hate

A man who was shot while attempting to intervene in an attack on two Indian men in a bar near Kansas City is calling on President Donald Trump to address the possible hate crime in his speech to Congress Tuesday night. "I would like to hear him address it because it is a very sensitive subject right now," Ian Grillot, 24, told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

