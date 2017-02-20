Kansas budget and tax discussions set to pick up steam
Sen. John Doll, R-Garden City, asked a question of Dave Trabert, with the Kansas Policy Institute, during Thursday mornings meeting of the Senate Ways and Means committee. Sen. John Skubal, R-Overland Park, asked a question of Dave Trabert, with the Kansas Policy Institute, during Thursday morning's meeting of the Senate Ways and Means committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|30 min
|Adrian lawton
|25
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Jan 28
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
|Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ...
|Jan 28
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec '16
|Jmbagg
|41
|looking for a place to rent off the grid
|Dec '16
|sue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC