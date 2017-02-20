Kansas Board of Regents president calls for higher ed funds after cheap degree program unveiled

Restoring state funding for higher education offers a structural way to keep the cost of college down for students, the president of the Kansas Board of Regents said Friday after Gov. Sam Brownback announced a community college had accepted his challenge to develop a $15,000 degree. Blake Flanders, Regents president and CEO, said in an interview that over the past three years, Regents institutions had lost $75 million.

