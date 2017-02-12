Kansas bill would compensate wrongfully convicted people $80K per year, $1M for death row
In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, Floyd Bledsoe, who was exonerated of murder after 16 years in prison, listens to Rep. Bill Sutton, R-Gardner, during a gathering where members of the Legislature came together to show their support for getting rid of the death penalty. Legislation introduced in the Kansas Legislature would compensate wrongfully convicted people $80,000 for each year they served in prison and $1 million if they were on death row.
