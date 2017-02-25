K-State research catalogs go cheese flavor notes
Cheese isn't that simple, so researchers from Kansas State University's Center for Sensory Analysis and Consumer Behavior developed a new flavor lexicon to characterizes goat cheeses made in America. Martin Talavera, assistant professor of sensory analysis and consumer behavior at K-State Olathe, and Delores Chambers, professor of food, nutrition, dietetics and health and co-director of Kansas State University's Center for Sensory Analysis and Consumer Behavior, cataloged a comprehensive list of cheesy descriptors and the science behind them.
