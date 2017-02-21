January ice storm earns federal disaster declaration for 18 Kansas counties

President Donald Trump has declared a federal disaster for 18 Kansas counties affected by a severe ice storm that struck the state in mid-January. Counties named in the declaration are Barton, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ellsworth, Ford, Hodgeman, Jewell, Kiowa, Meade, Ness, Pawnee, Pratt, Rush, Seward, Sheridan, Stafford and Trego.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.