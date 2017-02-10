Insurers ramp up lobbying for favorab...

Insurers ramp up lobbying for favorable Obamacare fixes

Facing an uncertain future as the Affordable Care Act teeters, health insurers have stepped up lobbying efforts to make sure their wish list of policy changes comes true. From Washington's K Street to Capitol Hill, demand is high for industry operatives who can educate lawmakers, administration officials and their staffers about the impact of changes to the sweeping health care law commonly known as Obamacare.

