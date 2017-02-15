Identifying and servicing ELL students
Hays USD 489 parents might have noticed some of the information sent home from district schools has material in English on one side and Spanish on the other. Hays USD 489 parents might have noticed some of the information sent home from district schools has material in English on one side and Spanish on the other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|23 hr
|Adrian lawton
|25
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Jan 28
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
|Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ...
|Jan 28
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec '16
|Jmbagg
|41
|looking for a place to rent off the grid
|Dec '16
|sue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC