House votes to approve bill expanding Medicaid in Kansas

7 hrs ago

Rep. Susan Concannon, R-Beloit, questions Dr. Susan Mosier, the Secretary for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, in regards to Medicaid expansion during a hearing with the House Health and Human Services committee earlier this year. The Republican-led Kansas House approved an amendment after hours of debate Wednesday that would breathe life into the multi-year effort to expand eligibility for Medicaid statewide and bring health coverage to at least 150,000 Kansans.

