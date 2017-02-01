House committee gets taste of liquor, tobacco tax cocktail

Dozens of liquor and tobacco lobbyists piled into the Old Supreme Court chamber Tuesday to explain to House legislators the wisdom of dousing proposals to raise taxes on these consumer products to help pull the state government budget back into the black. TOPEKA - Dozens of liquor and tobacco lobbyists piled into the Old Supreme Court chamber Tuesday to explain to House legislators the wisdom of dousing proposals to raise taxes on these consumer products to help pull the state government budget back into the black.

