House committee gets taste of liquor, tobacco tax cocktail
Dozens of liquor and tobacco lobbyists piled into the Old Supreme Court chamber Tuesday to explain to House legislators the wisdom of dousing proposals to raise taxes on these consumer products to help pull the state government budget back into the black. TOPEKA - Dozens of liquor and tobacco lobbyists piled into the Old Supreme Court chamber Tuesday to explain to House legislators the wisdom of dousing proposals to raise taxes on these consumer products to help pull the state government budget back into the black.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Jan 28
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
|Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ...
|Jan 28
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec '16
|Jmbagg
|41
|looking for a place to rent off the grid
|Dec '16
|sue
|1
|Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ...
|Dec '16
|Millie Lowe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC