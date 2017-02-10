Gov. Brownback wants to build an airport in Johnson County
With plans to revamp Kansas City International Airport stalled, Gov. Sam Brownback and others in Kansas government are exploring the possibility of building an airport in Johnson County to rival KCI, The Star has learned. "Airlines are requesting construction of a new single terminal airport at , and the state of Kansas is continually looking for new economic development opportunities," the governor said in an e-mail.
