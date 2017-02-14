Floyd Bledsoe urges Kansas to compensate the wrongfully convicted: 'I lost my freedom'
In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, Floyd Bledsoe speaks in favor of abolishing the death penalty in Kansas. Compensating Floyd Bledsoe for his wrongful murder conviction and nearly 16-year incarceration would cost the state of Kansas at least $1.4 million under a Senate bill considered Tuesday.
