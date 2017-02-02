Federal agency faults Kansas over services to people with disabilities
Officials with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment are required to take corrective action to address problems found within the state's services for people with disabilities, according to a letter from a federal agency. Sen. Vicki Schmidt, R-Topeka, said she was disappointed state officials hadn't disclosed the December 14 letter from federal officials to lawmakers.
