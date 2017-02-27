FBI investigating Kansas triple shooting that killed 1 as a hate crime
The triple shooting at a Kansas bar that killed a man who immigrated to the U.S. from India is being investigated as a hate crime, the FBI announced on Tuesday...
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hiawatha High adds baseball team
|13 hr
|Tom
|1
|Kansas B Ball
|23 hr
|Big d
|1
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Feb 11
|Cynic
|2
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|Feb 4
|Adrian lawton
|25
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
|Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ...
|Jan '17
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
