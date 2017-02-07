Farm families honored
The John and Peggy Meuli family of Elmo were named Dickinson County Farm Bureau Farm Family of the Year Tuesday night during the Dickinson County Farm Bureau annual meeting. Local Farm Bureau President Kris Bogart talks about John and Peggy's accomplishments while their daughters and granddaughter listen.
