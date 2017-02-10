Expanding Medicaid in Kansas
Expanding Medicaid in Kansas would be costly, undoubtedly more costly than estimated, has an uncertain future, and doesn't provide very good results for those it covers. Providing testimony to the Kansas House Committee on Health and Social Services , Michael Tanner advised legislators, "Medicaid expansion, however, is a risky gamble, that is almost certain to cost more than you are currently budgeting, while providing surprisingly little to the poor in terms of improved access to health care."
