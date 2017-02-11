Editorial: Kansas should expand Medicaid

Editorial: Kansas should expand Medicaid

Kansas is one of only 19 states that haven't expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, and it's long past time for the Legislature to extend health coverage to 150,000 low-income Kansans by passing House Bill 2064. After three days of testimony from advocates and opponents of expansion in front of the House Health and Human Services Committee, one thing is clear: There are far too many uninsured Kansans who have to live with the grim knowledge that any serious health issue could ruin them.

